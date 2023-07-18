Effective communications strategies to increase the impact of environmental health research

By far the most important factor determining media attention in our analysis was issuing a press release. Our results are consistent with Haneef et al.’s analysis of cancer treatment studies, which found that the presence of a press release was the most significant determinant of media attention [35]. Other communication variables that appeared to positively influence media attention were publishing Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday and publishing open-access.

For articles with press releases, better abstract readability was strongly and positively associated with media attention, appearing to be more important than the readability of the press release itself. Issuing a press release swiftly after publication—ideally on the same day—was also an important determinant of media attention.

Issuing a press release, publishing open-access, and gaining media attention were also positively and significantly associated with more scholarly citations. This suggests that these communication efforts increase the reach among both scientific and non-scientific audiences.

Limitations

One limitation of our analysis was that the more inherently newsworthy papers may have self-selected in issuing press releases. Quantitatively or systematically evaluating the news and scientific value of the papers was not feasible given that the numerous variables at play are often subjective. However, we did identify a number of articles that did not issue press releases that, by our judgement, were of similar or higher news or scientific value (in terms of study sample size, strength and significance of reported correlations, and severity or level of public concern related to the outcomes) than those that did. For example, articles without press releases included studies reporting “a nearly 2-fold increase in risks of preterm birth [36],” “increased odds of ovarian and breast cancers with a positive dose-response relationship [37],” a “2.3-96-fold increase in odds of diagnosis for osteoporosis [38],” “a substantially higher [gestational diabetes] risk [39],” and “a relationship between low-dose background PFAS exposure and altered liver function in the general population [40].” All five of these articles had Altmetric Attention scores between 0 and 7. This is consistent with research finding that Altmetric Attention scores are not necessarily reflective of study quality [41]. One cause of the discrepancy may be that outcomes of such studies already have substantial medical literature, making the studies less novel to the scientific community. However, a lack of novelty to the scientific community does not equate to a lack of novelty to the general public and decisionmakers. Any strong study showing a significant link to harm—even if that harm is already recognized by researchers in the field—is a communication opportunity to bridge the gaps between science, policy, and practice. Notably, authors should use good judgment as to whether to promote certain studies, such as those with conflicting evidence, designs that are inadequate to infer causation, or endpoints with plausible reverse causation, to lay audiences who do not have the scientific expertise to interpret the findings appropriately.

Another limitation is that we are unable to measure the extent of control that authors have on the readability (as measured by the SMOG Index) of individual papers. Some areas of research are inherently more technical and less easily converted to lay language than others.

Other limitations include that our sample of articles issuing press releases was small, we did not have information about whether articles or press releases were shared with reporters under embargo, we could not account for press releases that may have been distributed via email but are not available online, and the Altmetric web application may miss media mentions that do not include a link to the article.

We should also note that our analysis—and therefore recommendations—may be biased toward U.S. and other English-language media. Altmetric does count non-English media articles, but is unclear how representative it is. Further, most journal articles and press releases are issued in English, which may limit coverage in non-English media outlets.

Barriers to improved research communications

A common barrier to research communications is a fear among scientists that press coverage may be inaccurate or over-hyped. This is an important concern, however, Sumner et al. found that overstatements can often be traced back to university press releases [42]. This suggests that the solution is for scientists to take a more active role in press release drafting and carefully ensure their accuracy rather than forego issuing one at all. Multiple studies have found that more-accurate press releases don’t receive less coverage, and that the coverage is more correct [43, 44]. The onus for better scientist participation in and accuracy of press releases is shared by the scientists themselves and their press officers and institutions.

Another barrier is often a real or perceived lack of career incentive to focus on non-scholarly communications. However, our analysis found that communications and media attention increase an article’s citations in the scientific literature. Further, there is growing recognition that the reduction of scientific achievement to traditional metrics like number of scientific journal publications may have harmful effects on research and its practitioners [45]. It’s also important to note the balance of incentives varies by type, size, and country of author institutions, which we did not analyze in this study due to the high frequency of mixed author groups.

Other barriers include a lack of time on the part of the research team and/or institutional press offices, a lack of funding to cover open-access fees, a lack of media savvy among the research team, and differing philosophical views about the role of scientists in society. We plan to conduct research into these and other barriers and how to overcome them.

We also recognize that effecting change is not the only motivation for scientific endeavors. Intellectual curiosity and advancing science for its own sake are common reasons for conducting research. However, further understanding and improving the connection between science and media coverage has benefits in both directions. For example, more attention to PFAS research can increase funding for more scientific studies, create new opportunities, and attract new talent to the field.

Recommendations

While not all journal articles merit a press release, we find that important information in many newsworthy and potentially impactful environmental health studies is not leaving the confines of peer-reviewed journals. The scientific and news values of a study are subjective and distinct determinations, and we encourage scientists to consult their institution’s press office or expert colleagues for help making those judgment calls.

Based on our analysis and experience, we issue the following five key recommendations for a press strategy to increase the reach and impact of journal articles: